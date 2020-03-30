Stocks that are not receiving major attention: W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), Intuit Inc. (INTU)

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares are -72.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.36% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.59% down YTD and -72.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.90% and -45.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 08, 2019, Stifel recommended the WTI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the WTI stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.67. The forecasts give the W&T Offshore Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.91% or -3.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 250.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.3, down -23.40% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,414,289 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 373,788. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BOULET VIRGINIA, a Director at the company, bought 18,000 shares worth $30418.0 at $1.69 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 22,000 WTI shares valued at $41331.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $1.88 per share. BOULET VIRGINIA (Director) bought 3,200 shares at $4.42 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $14144.0 while Williford William J, bought 10,000 shares on Aug 26 for $41200.0 with each share fetching $4.12.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), on the other hand, is trading around $229.69 with a market cap of $62.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $295.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intuit Inc. (INTU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INTU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.09 billion. This represented a 35.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.7 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.91 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.72 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.7 billion from $6.18 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $625.0 million while total current assets were at $3.69 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $190.0 million, significantly lower than the $198.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $122.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 110 times at Intuit Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 371,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 641,539 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.1M shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.00% with a share float percentage of 251.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intuit Inc. having a total of 1,549 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.09 million shares worth more than $5.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 21.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.57 billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.