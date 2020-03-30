Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Baxter International Inc. (BAX), Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) shares are -4.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.47% or -$0.38 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.01% down YTD and -5.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.33% and -5.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the BAX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BAX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.71. The forecasts give the Baxter International Inc. stock a price target range of $104.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $77.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.28% or -3.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.20% in the current quarter to $0.73, down from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.51, up 3.00% from $3.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.72 and $0.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 250,168 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,023. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 198,852 and 99,468 in purchases and sales respectively.

FORSYTH JOHN D, a Director at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $125460.0 at $83.64 per share on Dec 13. The Director had earlier sold another 1,500 BAX shares valued at $115050.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $76.70 per share. Frye Andrew (SVP, President, APAC) sold 3,332 shares at $88.00 per share on Oct 14 for a total of $293216.0 while FORSYTH JOHN D, (Director) sold 180 shares on Sep 13 for $15797.0 with each share fetching $87.76.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN), on the other hand, is trading around $15.95 with a market cap of $1.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.26 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.6 million. This represented a 99.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $850.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.7 billion from $8.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $393.6 million, significantly higher than the $379.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$825.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Trinity Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 4,456,523 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,425 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.83M shares after the latest sales, with -247.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 116.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trinity Industries Inc. having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with over 24.89 million shares worth more than $551.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. held 20.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.78 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.