Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are 17.89% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.26% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +84.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.98% down YTD and 17.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.96% and 2.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CRWD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CRWD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $58.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.90. The forecasts give the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $109.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.06% or -36.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.11, up 50.90% from -$0.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 124 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 135 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 52,955,560 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 49,227,793. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 30,487,072 and 30,150,936 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kurtz George, a PRESIDENT AND CEO at the company, sold 17,820 shares worth $979922.0 at $54.99 per share on Mar 24. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER had earlier sold another 1,481 CRWD shares valued at $81337.0 on Mar 24. The shares were sold at $54.92 per share. Watzinger Gerhard (Director) sold 20,000 shares at $46.38 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $927560.0 while Black Colin, (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 1,644 shares on Mar 23 for $76063.0 with each share fetching $46.27.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), on the other hand, is trading around $144.96 with a market cap of $44.85B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $219.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Global Payments Inc. (GPN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $753.6 million. This represented a 62.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.99 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $44.48 billion from $45.21 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.39 billion, significantly higher than the $1.11 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Global Payments Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 397,783 shares. Insider sales totaled 393,451 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.71M shares after the latest sales, with 21.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00% with a share float percentage of 298.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Payments Inc. having a total of 1,188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 37.95 million shares worth more than $6.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 24.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.38 billion and represent 8.00% of shares outstanding.