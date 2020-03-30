Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), The Stars Group Inc. (TSG)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are -74.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.02% or -$2.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +64.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.37% down YTD and -73.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.40% and -59.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the FANG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 35 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the FANG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 35 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 29 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.44. The forecasts give the Diamondback Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.54% or 4.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.20% in the current quarter to $1.59, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.8, up 0.70% from $6.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $2.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 253,547 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 99,489. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 240,211 and 68,989 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stice Travis D., a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 17,146 shares worth $487001.0 at $28.40 per share on Mar 10. The CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev had earlier bought another 4,750 FANG shares valued at $81839.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $17.23 per share. Pantermuehl Russell (Exec. VP & Chief Engineer) sold 3,000 shares at $104.25 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $312759.0 while Cross Michael P, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Sep 17 for $104750.0 with each share fetching $104.75.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), on the other hand, is trading around $17.68 with a market cap of $5.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $405.59 million. This represented a 41.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $687.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $11.28 billion from $10.99 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $109.02 million while total current assets were at $977.64 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $670.63 million, significantly higher than the $559.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $643.11 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.64% with a share float percentage of 207.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Stars Group Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.