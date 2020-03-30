Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: ING Groep N.V. (ING), TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) shares are -49.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.22% or -$0.47 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.45% down YTD and -49.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.84% and -36.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the ING stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on October 23, 2019. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The forecasts give the ING Groep N.V. stock a price target range of $15.41 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.18. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.8% or -44.5%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), on the other hand, is trading around $9.83 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TGTX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$37.96 million. This represented a 99997.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $38000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.42 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.69 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $163.01 million from $93.33 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $27.8 million while total current assets were at $149.15 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$132.81 million, significantly lower than the -$128.93 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$132.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at TG Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.2M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.40% with a share float percentage of 98.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TG Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company.