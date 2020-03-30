Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: iQIYI Inc. (IQ), AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares are -11.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.77% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.44% down YTD and -14.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.93% and -23.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the IQ stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CLSA had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 28, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $18.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $174.05. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 89.32.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.50% in the current quarter to -$3.93, down from the -$0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$10.98, up 15.20% from -$14.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.88 and -$2.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$6.71 for the next year.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.04 with a market cap of $60.00M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AIM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.27 million. This represented a -5254.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $61000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.87 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $22.49 million from $13.81 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.11 million while total current assets were at $12.62 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.78 million, significantly higher than the -$8.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at AIM ImmunoTech Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 250,558 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 178.42k shares after the latest sales, with 1,358.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 25.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIM ImmunoTech Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 528811.0 shares worth more than $287673.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17300.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9411.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.