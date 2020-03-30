Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares are -36.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.58% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.98% down YTD and -34.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.82% and -4.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.00. The forecasts give the Vislink Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 98.4% or 98.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2,450.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $8.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 30,018 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,800. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), on the other hand, is trading around $12.74 with a market cap of $1.70B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GBDC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $76.21 million. This represented a 3.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $78.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$112.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Golub Capital BDC Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 421,546 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.4M shares after the latest sales, with 7.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golub Capital BDC Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with over 15.87 million shares worth more than $292.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System held 11.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 2.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.89 million and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.