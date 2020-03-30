Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Euronav NV (EURN), Kellogg Company (K)

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) shares are -5.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.80% or $1.43 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +43.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.75% down YTD and -4.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 42.05% and 28.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2019, DNB Markets recommended the EURN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 17, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $11.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.4.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $0.85, up from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.04, up 18.20% from $0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.37 for the next year.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), on the other hand, is trading around $59.47 with a market cap of $22.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $66.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kellogg Company (K) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

K’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $728.0 million. This represented a 77.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.56 billion from $17.5 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.18 billion, significantly lower than the $1.54 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $590.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Kellogg Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 121,582 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,255,567 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.36M shares after the latest sales, with -32.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.10% with a share float percentage of 340.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kellogg Company having a total of 1,095 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kellogg W K Foundation Trust with over 62.73 million shares worth more than $4.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust held 18.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 billion and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.