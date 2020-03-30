Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) shares are -29.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.45% or -$0.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.55% down YTD and -29.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.03% and -23.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the TAP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 20, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TAP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.53. The forecasts give the Molson Coors Beverage Company stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.33% or -5.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.80% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.73, down -2.80% from $4.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $1.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Cox Simon, a Pres&CEO, Molson Coors Europe at the company, sold 8,991 shares worth $494322.0 at $54.98 per share on Feb 14. The Vice Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 67,079 TAP shares valued at $3.44 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $51.22 per share. Tabolt Brian (VP,Controller & Chf Acct Off) sold 1,825 shares at $56.94 per share on Sep 13 for a total of $103916.0 while Hunter Mark, (President & CEO) sold 11,287 shares on May 07 for $677897.0 with each share fetching $60.06.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), on the other hand, is trading around $58.23 with a market cap of $17.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CMS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.0 million. This represented a 99.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.79 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.59 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $26.84 billion from $26.01 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.79 billion, significantly higher than the $1.7 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$314.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at CMS Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 255,183 shares. Insider sales totaled 190,605 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.25M shares after the latest sales, with 23.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 282.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CMS Energy Corporation having a total of 860 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.44 million shares worth more than $2.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 billion and represent 9.10% of shares outstanding.