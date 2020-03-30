Summarizing The Case For Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) shares are -25.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.82% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.53% down YTD and -10.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.94% and -26.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2014, Aegis Capital recommended the AMPE stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AMPE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.50. The forecasts give the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.4% or 89.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 181,464 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 136,236 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.32 with a market cap of $2.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $52.4 million. This represented a 69.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $172.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $3.33 billion from $3.3 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $16.9 million while total current assets were at $377.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $182.6 million, significantly higher than the $166.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.1 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.85% with a share float percentage of 389.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alamos Gold Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.66 million shares worth more than $268.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.49 million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.