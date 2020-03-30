Summarizing The Case For AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) shares are -14.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.26% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.61% down YTD and -14.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.74% and -5.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Liberum recommended the AZN stock is a Buy, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on November 22, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AZN stock is a “Strong Sell. 3 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.05. The forecasts give the AstraZeneca PLC stock a price target range of $69.09 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.33. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.53% or -10.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.70% in the current quarter to $0.43, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 8.60% from $1.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 425,000 AZN shares valued at $8.07 million on Oct 07. The shares were bought at $19.00 per share.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.30 with a market cap of $123.44M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NEPT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $45.14 million. This represented a -549.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $157.23 million from $192.34 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $27000.0 while total current assets were at $31.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$19.3 million, significantly lower than the -$3.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$25.89 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.65% with a share float percentage of 65.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company.