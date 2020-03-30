Summarizing The Case For Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares are -30.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.76% or -$0.57 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +62.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.82% down YTD and -24.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.33% and -20.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the CGC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 28, 2020. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.59. The forecasts give the Canopy Growth Corporation stock a price target range of $30.17 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.83. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.64% or -5.5%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), on the other hand, is trading around $13.65 with a market cap of $938.71M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SEAS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $128.3 million. This represented a 56.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $298.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.34 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.3 billion from $2.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $348.42 million, significantly higher than the $293.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $153.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 131,379 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,175,011 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 700.66k shares after the latest sales, with 10.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 50.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hill Path Capital, LP with over 27.21 million shares worth more than $862.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Hill Path Capital, LP held 34.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.1 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.