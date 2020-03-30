Summarizing The Case For Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) shares are 10.95% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.95% or -$1.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.49% down YTD and 12.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.61% and 7.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, William Blair recommended the DLR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $132.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $126.62. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -4.92.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 294.70% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.21, up 0.80% from $2.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,119,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 314,113. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 993,796 and 188,212 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHAPMAN LAURENCE A, a Director at the company, sold 8,021 shares worth $1.04 million at $130.00 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier sold another 1,000 DLR shares valued at $131680.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $131.68 per share. RUBERG DAVID C (MANAGING DIRECTOR, EUROPE) sold 125,000 shares at $126.62 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $15.83 million while Sharp Christopher, (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 382 shares on Mar 02 for $46184.0 with each share fetching $120.90.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), on the other hand, is trading around $57.79 with a market cap of $22.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $92.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the V.F. Corporation (VFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.31 billion. This represented a 61.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.81 billion from $11.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $841.63 million, significantly lower than the $1.44 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $655.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at V.F. Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 303,643 shares. Insider sales totaled 286,684 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 365.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with V.F. Corporation having a total of 1,298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 79.42 million shares worth more than $7.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 20.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 29.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.96 billion and represent 7.53% of shares outstanding.