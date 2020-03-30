Summarizing The Case For Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) shares are -36.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.11% or -$3.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +61.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.80% down YTD and -37.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.58% and -32.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the QSR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 09, 2020. 1 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.53. The forecasts give the Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock a price target range of $83.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.17% or -15.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to $0.56, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.7, up 9.60% from $2.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 24,240,022 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 41,039,822. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 238,882 and 64,105 in purchases and sales respectively.

MACEDO ALEXANDRE, a President,Tim Hortons at the company, sold 166,834 shares worth $10.75 million at $64.45 per share on Oct 30. The Director had earlier sold another 64,105 QSR shares valued at $3.09 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $48.14 per share. Hedayat Ali (Director) sold 15,000 shares at $77.81 per share on Aug 27 for a total of $1.17 million while Friesner Jacqueline, sold 26,392 shares on Aug 27 for $2.04 million with each share fetching $77.30.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), on the other hand, is trading around $21.39 with a market cap of $2.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AER’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 51.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $906.32 million. This represented a 27.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.26 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $43.75 billion from $43.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.11 billion, significantly higher than the $2.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$253.41 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at AerCap Holdings N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.89M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.70% with a share float percentage of 127.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AerCap Holdings N.V. having a total of 599 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.75 million shares worth more than $599.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 7.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.35 million and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.