Summarizing The Case For Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

By Andrew Francis

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares are -30.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.24% or -$1.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.77% down YTD and -32.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.03% and -21.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the TCOM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $23.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $237.74. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 90.13.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 136.60% in the current quarter to -$3.58, down from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.27, down -19.60% from $10.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3.3 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.94 for the next year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), on the other hand, is trading around $15.45 with a market cap of $48.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2436.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$67.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TAK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.84 billion. This represented a 38.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.91 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

Major holders

Insiders own 39.05% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 3.00B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

