Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) stock Plunged by -5.94 yesterday

By Andrew Francis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is -19.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.18 and a high of $60.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.96% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.61% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 10.48% higher than the price target low of $52.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.91, the stock is -7.23% and -13.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.12 million and changing -5.94% at the moment leaves the stock -5.07% off its SMA200. TSM registered 16.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.97.

The stock witnessed a -11.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.47%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 48752 employees, a market worth around $238.65B and $35.25B in sales. and $35.25B in sales Current P/E ratio is 21.38 and Fwd P/E is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is 32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.17% and -22.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $10.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.50% in year-over-year returns.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

1,281 institutions hold shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), with institutional investors hold 20.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.09B, and float is at 4.78B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 20.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 70.82 million shares valued at $4.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.37% of the TSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 62.95 million shares valued at $3.66 billion to account for 1.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 52.94 million shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $3.08 billion, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 40.34 million with a market value of $2.34 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 42.58% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -4.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.73% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.

