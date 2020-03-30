Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock Plunged by -11.49 yesterday

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) is -82.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRNX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.03% off the consensus price target high of $7.61 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.03% higher than the price target low of $7.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -29.16% and -73.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.11 million and changing -11.49% at the moment leaves the stock -89.10% off its SMA200. TRNX registered -95.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3811 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1743.

The stock witnessed a -55.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.50%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.18% over the week and 28.52% over the month.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $10.07M and $19.20M in sales. and $19.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 6.83% and -97.05% from its 52-week high.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taronis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.46M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 149.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 148.60% in year-over-year returns.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.29% while institutional investors hold 1.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.03M, and float is at 63.05M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 1.55% of the Float.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.