Tesla Inc. (TSLA) picks momentum as shares rise 20.31%

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 22.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $176.99 and a high of $968.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $528.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.8% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.48% off the consensus price target high of $1060.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -114.32% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $514.36, the stock is -9.98% and -21.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.29 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 35.84% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 84.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $665.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $445.77.

The stock witnessed a -24.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.36%, and is 20.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 10.87% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 48016 employees, a market worth around $79.99B and $24.58B in sales. and $24.58B in sales Fwd P/E is 39.19. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.61% and -46.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 10 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $6.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.30% in year-over-year returns.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

1,194 institutions hold shares in Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with 37.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.66% while institutional investors hold 71.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.51M, and float is at 146.07M with Short Float at 11.42%. Institutions hold 56.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.83 million shares valued at $5.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the TSLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 10.69 million shares valued at $4.47 billion to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.41 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $3.52 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 6.71 million with a market value of $2.81 billion.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirkhorn Zachary, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kirkhorn Zachary sold 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $440.01 per share for a total of $66002.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11432.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Taneja Vaibhav (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $902.23 per share for $1.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1925.0 shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Baglino Andrew D (SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng.) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $891.93 for $3.57 million. The insider now directly holds 3,805 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 6.86% up over the past 12 months. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is -15.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.8% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.88.