The decline in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is -14.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.84 and a high of $62.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $53.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.61% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 2.28% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.77, the stock is -2.34% and -7.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.35 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -9.65% off its SMA200. VZ registered -10.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.00.

The stock witnessed a -4.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.90%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has around 135000 employees, a market worth around $221.10B and $131.87B in sales. and $131.87B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.34 and Fwd P/E is 10.28. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.05% and -15.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $32.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Top Institutional Holders

3,223 institutions hold shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 68.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 4.13B with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 68.81% of the Float.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dunne Ronan, the company’s EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer. SEC filings show that Dunne Ronan bought 18,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $53.47 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33956.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Skiadas Anthony T (SVP & Controller) sold a total of 10,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $57.65 per share for $621195.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30775.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. (EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff) disposed off 1,346 shares at an average price of $59.55 for $80154.0. The insider now directly holds 18,637 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -44.69% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -5.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.35% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.