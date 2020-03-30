The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares are 54.39% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.50% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +70.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.40% down YTD and 65.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.66% and -40.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.00. The forecasts give the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.0% or 81.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.07, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), on the other hand, is trading around $31.50 with a market cap of $1.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CSOD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $101.01 million. This represented a 32.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $149.59 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.16 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $966.1 million from $868.68 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $201.58 million while total current assets were at $612.32 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $115.55 million, significantly higher than the $90.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $72.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 847,710 shares. Insider sales totaled 907,574 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 80 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -62.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.1M shares after the latest sales, with 13.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.60% with a share float percentage of 57.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $332.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.8 million and represent 7.27% of shares outstanding.