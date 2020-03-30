The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares are -5.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.11% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +127.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.51% down YTD and -2.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 70.96% and 23.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.60. The forecasts give the India Globalization Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $3.05 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.05. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.33% or 80.33%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,530,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), on the other hand, is trading around $8.97 with a market cap of $1.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ROIC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.0 million. This represented a 79.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $73.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $132.04 million, significantly higher than the $130.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $96.86 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 436,270 shares. Insider sales totaled 188,122 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.89M shares after the latest sales, with 14.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.90% with a share float percentage of 113.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company.