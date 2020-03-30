The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), Infinera Corporation (INFN)

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares are -27.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.28% or -$1.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.37% down YTD and -27.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 31.07% and -19.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the LOW stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $86.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.46. The forecasts give the Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $165.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.28% or -2.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.30% in the current quarter to $1.35, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.37, up 2.00% from $5.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $2.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 139,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,532. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,744 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hollifield Matthew V, a SVP Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 12,136 shares worth $1.36 million at $112.34 per share on Sep 17. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 LOW shares valued at $1.04 million on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $103.86 per share. Weber Jennifer L (EVP, Human Resources) sold 12,589 shares at $112.62 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $1.42 million while Frieson Donald, (EVP, Supply Chain) bought 2,030 shares on Jun 19 for $200342.0 with each share fetching $98.69.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), on the other hand, is trading around $5.14 with a market cap of $780.05M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Infinera Corporation (INFN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INFN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -27.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $172.44 million. This represented a 55.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $384.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.36 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.63 billion from $1.51 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$167.35 million, significantly lower than the -$99.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$197.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Infinera Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 2,819,229 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.23M shares after the latest sales, with -1,122,599.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infinera Corporation having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 27.12 million shares worth more than $215.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP, with the investment firm holding over 20.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.54 million and represent 11.46% of shares outstanding.