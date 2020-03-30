The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Prologis Inc. (PLD), CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) shares are -11.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.91% or $1.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.66% down YTD and -10.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.03% and -8.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 06, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the PLD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on December 10, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PLD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.53. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 55.30% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.57, up 22.60% from $2.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 34,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 245,603. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,748 and 8,705 in purchases and sales respectively.

REILLY EUGENE F, a Chief Investment Officer at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $571200.0 at $81.60 per share on Jul 30. The Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 5,500 PLD shares valued at $450340.0 on Jul 31. The shares were sold at $81.88 per share. Olinger Thomas S (Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,051 shares at $82.25 per share on Jul 23 for a total of $1.07 million while HAWKINS PHILIP L, (Director) sold 9,000 shares on Jun 12 for $708480.0 with each share fetching $78.72.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO), on the other hand, is trading around $12.84 with a market cap of $1.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$170.6 million. This represented a 115.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $696.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at CNO Financial Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 633,210 shares. Insider sales totaled 194,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.75M shares after the latest sales, with 48.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 144.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNO Financial Group Inc. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.82 million shares worth more than $359.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $255.81 million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.