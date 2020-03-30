These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares are 226.53% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.79% or $1.85 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +229.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.07% down YTD and 220.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.97% and -55.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2009, Dougherty & Company recommended the APT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dougherty & Company had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 30, 2010. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The forecasts give the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock a price target range of $2.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an downside potential of -348.0% or -348.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 443,751 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,162,084. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 443,751 and 1,162,084 in purchases and sales respectively.

MONTGOMERY CHARLES D, a Director at the company, sold 16,667 shares worth $178670.0 at $10.72 per share on Mar 23. The Director had earlier sold another 15,833 APT shares valued at $151047.0 on Mar 24. The shares were sold at $9.54 per share. Buchan James (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $15.03 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $75150.0 while MANOCK RUSSELL, (Director) sold 30,000 shares on Mar 03 for $550800.0 with each share fetching $18.36.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), on the other hand, is trading around $94.94 with a market cap of $19.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $172.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZBH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.21 billion. This represented a 43.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.54 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.64 billion from $24.32 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.59 billion, significantly lower than the $1.75 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 63,250 shares. Insider sales totaled 31,994 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 383.91k shares after the latest sales, with 14.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40% with a share float percentage of 205.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.22 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.