These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: CIT Group Inc. (CIT), Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) shares are -61.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.64% or -$1.47 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.68% down YTD and -61.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.46% and -55.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 27, 2018, Stephens recommended the CIT stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 09, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CIT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.00. The forecasts give the CIT Group Inc. stock a price target range of $71.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.96% or 34.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.50% in the current quarter to $1.06, down from the $1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.8, up 24.70% from $5.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.85 and $1.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 547,252 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 198,382. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 343,128 and 98,383 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPERLING EDWARD K, a EVP & Controller at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $32189.0 at $12.88 per share on Mar 23. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 CIT shares valued at $32240.0 on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $16.12 per share. Frank Alan L (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $12.84 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $32100.0 while Fawcett John J., (EVP and Chief Financial Office) bought 15,000 shares on Mar 20 for $215800.0 with each share fetching $14.39.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), on the other hand, is trading around $93.34 with a market cap of $5.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alteryx Inc. (AYX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AYX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $105.72 million. This represented a 32.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $156.45 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.34 billion from $1.24 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $377.0 million while total current assets were at $971.99 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $34.19 million, significantly higher than the $26.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $22.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 185 times at Alteryx Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 514,374 shares. Insider sales totaled 695,223 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 129 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -73.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.15M shares after the latest sales, with -1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 51.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alteryx Inc. having a total of 418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 5.97 million shares worth more than $597.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 11.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $441.39 million and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.