These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) shares are -78.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.69% or -$0.85 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +96.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -78.55% down YTD and -78.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 33.00% and -64.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Barclays recommended the NBL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the NBL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.24. The forecasts give the Noble Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.76% or 10.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.50% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.56, down -8.50% from -$0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.7 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 774,760 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 681,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 493,842 and 257,627 in purchases and sales respectively.

STOVER DAVID L, a CEO & Director at the company, bought 36,000 shares worth $149854.0 at $4.16 per share on Mar 20. The President & COO had earlier bought another 38,000 NBL shares valued at $149937.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $3.95 per share. Clingman Rachel G (SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec) bought 17,793 shares at $2.81 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $49998.0 while Elliott J. Keith, (Sr. VP Offshore) bought 5,500 shares on Mar 18 for $16748.0 with each share fetching $3.05.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH), on the other hand, is trading around $7.07 with a market cap of $193.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RUTH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $20.63 million. This represented a 84.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $135.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $496.88 million from $470.71 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $72.91 million, significantly lower than the $78.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $41.24 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 174,130 shares. Insider sales totaled 46,687 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.21M shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.00% with a share float percentage of 27.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.56 million shares worth more than $99.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.38 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.