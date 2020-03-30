These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), Sony Corporation (SNE)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares are -62.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.49% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +139.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.52% down YTD and -62.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.04% and -62.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, JMP Securities recommended the RWT stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, JMP Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Outperform on March 23, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RWT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.10. The forecasts give the Redwood Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.5% or 37.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.66, up 29.80% from $1.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 136,492 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 16,200. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,744 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stone Andrew P, a General Counsel at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $249300.0 at $16.62 per share on Dec 20. The Director had earlier sold another 1,200 RWT shares valued at $19968.0 on Dec 27. The shares were sold at $16.64 per share.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE), on the other hand, is trading around $59.32 with a market cap of $75.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sony Corporation (SNE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SNE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.92 billion. This represented a 69.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $22.66 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.94 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $208.27 billion from $204.29 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $14.42 billion while total current assets were at $51.7 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.67 billion, significantly lower than the $8.02 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.78 billion.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sony Corporation having a total of 503 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 39.61 million shares worth more than $2.69 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 35.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $740.78 million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.