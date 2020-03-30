These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), VMware Inc. (VMW)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) shares are -42.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.54% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +84.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.71% down YTD and -41.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.34% and -32.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Janney recommended the HIG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 24, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the HIG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.69. The forecasts give the The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock a price target range of $73.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.88% or 29.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $1.36, down from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.35, up 2.30% from $5.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 529,184 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 472,749. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 285,906 and 130,243 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bennett Jonathan R, a EVP at the company, sold 3,521 shares worth $176296.0 at $50.07 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 HIG shares valued at $413750.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $41.38 per share. Mikells Kathryn A (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $49.90 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $249493.0 while FETTER TREVOR, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Feb 28 for $498020.0 with each share fetching $49.80.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW), on the other hand, is trading around $115.74 with a market cap of $44.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $161.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VMware Inc. (VMW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VMW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.87 billion. This represented a 21.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.65 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.54 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.74 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $26.29 billion from $22.0 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.87 billion, significantly higher than the $3.66 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.59 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at VMware Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 649,341 shares. Insider sales totaled 203,982 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 120.13M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.60% with a share float percentage of 70.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VMware Inc. having a total of 818 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.51 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $753.05 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.