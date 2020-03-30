These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) shares are -35.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.31% or -$2.64 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.83% down YTD and -35.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.27% and -15.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Stephens recommended the TSN stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $58.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $94.64. The forecasts give the Tyson Foods Inc. stock a price target range of $101.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $70.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.99% or 16.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.60% in the current quarter to $1, down from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.2, up 6.40% from $5.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.41 and $2.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 117 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 613,483 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 386,760. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,302 and 30,943 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stouffer Stephen R, a Group President Fresh Meats at the company, sold 15,723 shares worth $1.42 million at $90.16 per share on Dec 17. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 17,417 TSN shares valued at $1.59 million on Jan 15. The shares were sold at $91.29 per share. Thurber Robert C. (Director) sold 40 shares at $89.22 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $3569.0 while Oleksiuk Mary, (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 28,382 shares on Nov 14 for $2.62 million with each share fetching $92.22.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), on the other hand, is trading around $12.56 with a market cap of $1.51B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CXP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $172000.0. This represented a 99.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $68.72 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $137.44 million, significantly higher than the $97.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$382.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Columbia Property Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 268,368 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,145 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 31.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.70% with a share float percentage of 114.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Columbia Property Trust Inc. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.88 million shares worth more than $352.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.12 million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.