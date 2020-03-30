Things appear to be looking up for Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) is -41.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $0.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.30 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -5.77% and -18.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.17 million and changing 20.84% at the moment leaves the stock -53.78% off its SMA200. ENSV registered -78.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1277 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1755.

The stock witnessed a -22.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.92%, and is 9.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.59% over the week and 22.48% over the month.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $5.59M and $50.70M in sales. and $50.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.52% and -84.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.10% in year-over-year returns.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Enservco Corporation (ENSV), with 9.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.19% while institutional investors hold 39.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.04M, and float is at 46.70M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 33.16% of the Float.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enservco Corporation (ENSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dickinson Ian, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Dickinson Ian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $3894.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 260000.0 shares.

Enservco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that JOLLY WILLIAM A (Director) bought a total of 10,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $0.47 per share for $4786.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the ENSV stock.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) that is -67.31% lower over the past 12 months. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) is -38.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.23% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.