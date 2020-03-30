This Could Be A Brutal Week For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) shares are -39.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.46% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.24% down YTD and -40.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.04% and -31.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 27, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the BBVA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 5 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.58. The forecasts give the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock a price target range of $7.87 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.71. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.43% or -23.62%.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR), on the other hand, is trading around $11.80 with a market cap of $1.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KAR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $161.1 million. This represented a 48.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $314.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.34 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.58 billion from $6.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $542.0 million, significantly lower than the $722.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $380.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at KAR Auction Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 321,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,301 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 87.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 127.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KAR Auction Services Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.78 million shares worth more than $343.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $323.84 million and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.