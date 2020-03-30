News

This Could Be A Brutal Week For HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

By Richard Addington

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) shares are -37.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.63% or -$1.91 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.87% and -28.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 11, 2019, Nomura recommended the HDB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Bernstein had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on September 09, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $39.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.52.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.30% in the current quarter to $0.47, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.92, up 9.40% from $1.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.06 for the next year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), on the other hand, is trading around $34.98 with a market cap of $5.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AIV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.81 million. This represented a 98.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $230.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.92 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $374.47 million, significantly lower than the $396.39 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$157.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Apartment Investment and Management Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 72,147 shares. Insider sales totaled 207,958 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.25M shares after the latest sales, with -5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 147.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apartment Investment and Management Company having a total of 545 institutions that hold shares in the company.

News

Unsafe At Current Price? – Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Andrew Francis - 0
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares are -32.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.02% or -$0.6 lower in the...
Read more
News

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Richard Addington - 0
Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are -45.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.92% or -$0.69 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Is there a cornucopia of returns in Carvana Co. (CVNA) And Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Sue Brooks - 0
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are -46.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.28% or -$7.51 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares are -15.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.45% or -$0.3 lower in the...
Read more

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Chevron Corporation (CVX), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

News Sue Brooks - 0
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares are -55.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.71% or -$5.17 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Recent

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) is -7.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.38 and a high of...
Read more

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is -53.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.16...
Read more

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – McKesson Corporation (MCK), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) shares are 2.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.50% or -$3.63 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us