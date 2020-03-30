This Could Be A Brutal Week For Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are 17.72% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.36% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.51% down YTD and 18.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.05% and -7.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the PLUG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 06, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the PLUG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.88. The forecasts give the Plug Power Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.86% or 17.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.31, up 26.30% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,413,103 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,256,941. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,725,935 and 2,108,333 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hull Martin Daniel, a Corporate Controller and CAO at the company, sold 35,000 shares worth $210000.0 at $6.00 per share on Feb 20. The COO & Sr. VP had earlier sold another 50,000 PLUG shares valued at $300000.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $6.00 per share. Conway Gerard L JR (Gen. Counsel,Corp.Sec.,Sr. VP) sold 367,534 shares at $5.10 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $1.87 million while Marsh Andrew, (President & CEO) sold 834,036 shares on Feb 19 for $4.25 million with each share fetching $5.10.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), on the other hand, is trading around $35.63 with a market cap of $3.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First Solar Inc. (FSLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FSLR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $452.24 million. This represented a 67.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.52 billion from $7.05 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $811.51 million while total current assets were at $3.6 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $174.2 million, significantly higher than the -$326.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$494.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 103 times at First Solar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 339,214 shares. Insider sales totaled 242,736 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 51 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.33M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.30% with a share float percentage of 74.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Solar Inc. having a total of 593 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.5 million shares worth more than $475.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $392.63 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.