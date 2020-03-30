This Could Be A Brutal Week For Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) shares are -25.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.18% or -$0.47 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.25% down YTD and -26.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.93% and -20.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the VOD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the VOD stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.09. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.02.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), on the other hand, is trading around $3.07 with a market cap of $188.41M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADMA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.86 million. This represented a 26.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $127.09 million from $137.78 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$76.19 million, significantly lower than the -$62.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$80.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at ADMA Biologics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 5,451,555 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.35M shares after the latest sales, with 609.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.90% with a share float percentage of 61.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADMA Biologics Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.52 million shares worth more than $46.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.67 million and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.