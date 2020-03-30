THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) Vs. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Those Ticking Clocks

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) shares are -53.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 48.48% or $0.96 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +88.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.14% down YTD and -54.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 40.00% and -50.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 09, 2018, Raymond James recommended the TCRD stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 11, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TCRD stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.92. The forecasts give the THL Credit Inc. stock a price target range of $6.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.77% or 44.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.80% in the current quarter to $0.16, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.73, down -20.20% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 102,706 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 101,266 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Flynn Christopher J., a CEO at the company, bought 8,000 shares worth $22960.0 at $2.87 per share on Mar 16. The General Counsel and Secretary had earlier bought another 5,300 TCRD shares valued at $14840.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $2.80 per share. Mahmud Medhi (Chief Executive Officer) bought 37,266 shares at $3.70 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $137884.0 while Fellows James R, (CIO of Advisor) bought 32,000 shares on Mar 12 for $99200.0 with each share fetching $3.10.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.84 with a market cap of $526.13M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HLIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $55.47 million. This represented a 54.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $122.18 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $587.33 million from $568.21 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.3 million, significantly higher than the $12.28 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $20.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at Harmonic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 971,558 shares. Insider sales totaled 697,359 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.86M shares after the latest sales, with 12.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.20% with a share float percentage of 90.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmonic Inc. having a total of 213 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.27 million shares worth more than $119.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.14 million and represent 14.59% of shares outstanding.