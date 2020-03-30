Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Bilibili Inc. (BILI), DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares are 18.74% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.04% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.49% down YTD and 20.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.51% and -16.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the BILI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 10, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BILI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $194.33. The forecasts give the Bilibili Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.0% or 6.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.10% in the current quarter to -$1.09, down from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.34, up 53.30% from -$3.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.53 and -$0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.49 for the next year.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), on the other hand, is trading around $20.98 with a market cap of $9.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DISH Network Corporation (DISH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DISH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$292.09 million. This represented a 109.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.24 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.69 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.23 billion from $31.77 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $416.7 million while total current assets were at $4.02 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.66 billion, significantly higher than the $2.52 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at DISH Network Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 23,173,424 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,919,122 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 74.26M shares after the latest sales, with 162.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.40% with a share float percentage of 244.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DISH Network Corporation having a total of 635 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 29.28 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 26.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $953.07 million and represent 9.44% of shares outstanding.