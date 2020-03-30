Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – ConocoPhillips (COP), Public Storage (PSA)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares are -55.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.85% or -$2.84 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.43% down YTD and -55.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.98% and -37.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the COP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 16, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the COP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.13. The forecasts give the ConocoPhillips stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.59% or 18.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.00% in the current quarter to $0.51, down from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.41, down -24.70% from $3.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.8 and $1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,139,107 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,132,556. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,101,840 and 1,098,454 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bullock William L. Jr., a President at the company, sold 25,628 shares worth $1.62 million at $63.17 per share on Dec 18. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 41,882 COP shares valued at $2.45 million on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $58.55 per share.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), on the other hand, is trading around $191.52 with a market cap of $33.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $222.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Public Storage (PSA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PSA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 51.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.42 million. This represented a 99.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $717.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.37 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.07 billion, significantly higher than the $2.06 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.6 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Public Storage over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 421,320 shares. Insider sales totaled 862,883 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.72M shares after the latest sales, with 3.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.40% with a share float percentage of 148.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Public Storage having a total of 1,074 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.37 million shares worth more than $4.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.49 billion and represent 9.39% of shares outstanding.