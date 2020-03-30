Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Dropbox Inc. (DBX), Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares are -0.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.18% or -$1.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.20% down YTD and -0.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.91% and -8.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Jefferies recommended the DBX stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 26, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the DBX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.83. The forecasts give the Dropbox Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.03% or -4.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, up 13.40% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,158,626 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,147,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,674,628 and 13,625,195 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ferdowsi Arash, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 19,360 shares worth $330231.0 at $17.06 per share on Mar 19. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 2,000 DBX shares valued at $36000.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $18.00 per share. Ferdowsi Arash (Co-Founder) sold 39,521 shares at $17.03 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $673232.0 while Ferdowsi Arash, (Co-Founder) sold 66,119 shares on Mar 16 for $1.13 million with each share fetching $17.03.

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), on the other hand, is trading around $7.57 with a market cap of $1.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $57.05 million. This represented a 79.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $284.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.03 billion from $4.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $399.95 million, significantly lower than the $449.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $157.92 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Extended Stay America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 17,076 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.9M shares after the latest sales, with 36.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 175.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extended Stay America Inc. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.69 million shares worth more than $247.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.67 million and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.