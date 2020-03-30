Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Equinor ASA (EQNR), Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) shares are -45.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.03% or -$0.95 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.29% down YTD and -45.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.41% and -28.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Bernstein recommended the EQNR stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EQNR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.55. The forecasts give the Equinor ASA stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.04. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.0% or 9.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.61, down -18.10% from $2.01 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.27 for the next year.

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), on the other hand, is trading around $10.34 with a market cap of $303.02M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Legacy Acquisition Corp. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coliseum Capital Management, Llc with over 2.77 million shares worth more than $28.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Coliseum Capital Management, Llc held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.93 million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.