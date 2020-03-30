Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are -39.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.53% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +100.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.82% down YTD and -41.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 33.33% and 30.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2012, Wunderlich recommended the GLBS stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wunderlich had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 14, 2014. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 97.0.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.29 with a market cap of $350.71M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RBBN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -33.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $249.93 million. This represented a -55.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $161.11 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $814.91 million from $957.08 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $55.69 million, significantly higher than the -$9.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $44.86 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Ribbon Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 337,107 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,457 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.18M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.00% with a share float percentage of 83.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ribbon Communications Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 49.95 million shares worth more than $154.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 44.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paradigm Capital Management, with the investment firm holding over 6.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.92 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.