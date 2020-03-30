Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares are -40.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.00% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +60.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.70% down YTD and -40.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 31.04% and -28.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 26, 2019, Raymond James recommended the LKQ stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Wellington Shields had Downgrade the stock as a Gradually Accumulate on July 26, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the LKQ stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.58, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.54, down -0.20% from $2.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 468,520 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,274. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 215,192 and 74,500 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clark Michael S., a VP of Finance and Controller at the company, sold 3,814 shares worth $135878.0 at $35.63 per share on Nov 27. The Director had earlier sold another 20,000 LKQ shares valued at $415036.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $20.75 per share. MCGARVIE BLYTHE J (Director) sold 13,692 shares at $35.62 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $487652.0 while Quinn John S, (EVP and Managing Dir., Europe) sold 10,721 shares on Jul 15 for $289901.0 with each share fetching $27.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), on the other hand, is trading around $56.73 with a market cap of $109.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NVO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 43.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.24 billion. This represented a 53.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.8 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.83 billion from $18.61 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $28.18 million while total current assets were at $9.36 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.01 billion, significantly higher than the $6.82 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.67 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.70% with a share float percentage of 1.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novo Nordisk A/S having a total of 722 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26.22 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP, with the investment firm holding over 21.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.