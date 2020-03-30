Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) shares are -47.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.40% or -$4.53 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.26% down YTD and -47.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.62% and -30.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Citigroup recommended the LYB stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on March 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $49.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $77.05. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.89.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.00% in the current quarter to $1.89, down from the $2.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.32, down -8.10% from $9.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.61 and $2.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,008,649 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,467. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 140,854 and 52,751 in purchases and sales respectively.

Guilfoyle James D, a EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn at the company, bought 330 shares worth $19793.0 at $59.98 per share on Mar 09. The VP Health Safety & Environment had earlier bought another 1,465 LYB shares valued at $88164.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $60.18 per share. Patel Bhavesh V. (Chief Executive Officer) bought 7,346 shares at $64.51 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $473890.0 while Rhenman Torkel, (EVP, I&D) bought 500 shares on Feb 28 for $35565.0 with each share fetching $71.13.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.99 with a market cap of $516.71M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KDMN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $22.67 million. This represented a -414.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $214.8 million from $155.88 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $42.0 million while total current assets were at $184.6 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$80.07 million, significantly lower than the -$71.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$80.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Kadmon Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 1,530,188 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 484.08k shares after the latest sales, with -145.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.50% with a share float percentage of 129.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kadmon Holdings Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 15.64 million shares worth more than $70.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Consonance Capital Management LP held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the investment firm holding over 14.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.3 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.