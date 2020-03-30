Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares are -56.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 41.51% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +89.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.14% down YTD and -53.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 36.91% and -0.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 13, 2019, Noble Capital Markets recommended the SHIP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Maxim Group had Resumed the stock as a Buy on May 22, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SHIP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.07. The forecasts give the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $1.14 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.95% or 76.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.18, up from the -$3.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, up 122.60% from -$0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), on the other hand, is trading around $97.34 with a market cap of $19.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Entergy Corporation (ETR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $141.25 million. This represented a 94.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.46 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.96 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $51.72 billion from $50.51 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.82 billion, significantly higher than the $2.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.69 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 178 times at Entergy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 73 times and accounting for 500,780 shares. Insider sales totaled 458,130 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 105 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 525.28k shares after the latest sales, with 44.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.70% with a share float percentage of 199.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entergy Corporation having a total of 979 institutions that hold shares in the company.