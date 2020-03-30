Top attractive stock of the week – Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is -54.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.29 and a high of $10.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $8.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.17% off the consensus price target high of $11.05 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 32.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is -20.93% and -38.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.8 million and changing -8.74% at the moment leaves the stock -48.63% off its SMA200. BBD registered -51.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.0049 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.7164.

The stock witnessed a -39.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.30%, and is 7.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.61% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has around 97329 employees, a market worth around $32.69B. Current P/E ratio is 5.81 and Fwd P/E is 5.29. Distance from 52-week low is 23.71% and -59.33% from its 52-week high.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

377 institutions hold shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 20.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.03B, and float is at 5.76B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 20.25% of the Float.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) that is -45.21% lower over the past 12 months. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -41.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.18% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.