Top attractive stock of the week – Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

By Andrew Francis

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is -10.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $6.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 15.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.22, the stock is -9.80% and -14.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.49 million and changing -9.25% at the moment leaves the stock -8.45% off its SMA200. KGC registered 23.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9451 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7159.

The stock witnessed a -20.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.64%, and is 16.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.18% over the week and 15.28% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8850 employees, a market worth around $5.47B and $3.50B in sales. and $3.50B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.42 and Fwd P/E is 10.63. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.15% and -32.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $931.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

For Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), with 49.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.98% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.62%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -17.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -54.42% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.98.

