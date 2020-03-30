Top attractive stock of the week – Tilray Inc. (TLRY)

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is -46.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $66.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLRY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.5% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -355.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.10, the stock is 24.80% and -34.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55.13 million and changing 15.19% at the moment leaves the stock -64.20% off its SMA200. TLRY registered -86.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.77.

The stock witnessed a -37.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.02%, and is 149.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.47% over the week and 24.13% over the month.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) has around 1646 employees, a market worth around $642.46M and $167.00M in sales. and $167.00M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 274.49% and -86.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tilray Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $50.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 120.20% in year-over-year returns.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in Tilray Inc. (TLRY), with 206.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 77.59% while institutional investors hold 71.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.60M, and float is at 14.96M with Short Float at 62.11%. Institutions hold 16.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 2.83 million shares valued at $48.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.24% of the TLRY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.6 million shares valued at $27.4 million to account for 1.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anson Funds Management LP which holds 1.26 million shares representing 1.44% and valued at over $21.55 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 564774.0 with a market value of $9.67 million.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Tilray Inc. (TLRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Brendan, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kennedy Brendan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $16.28 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.6 million shares.

Tilray Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Kennedy Brendan (President and CEO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $16.40 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.6 million shares of the TLRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Kennedy Brendan (President and CEO) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $18.30 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 153,303 shares of Tilray Inc. (TLRY).