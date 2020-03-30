Top attractive stock of the week – Vale S.A. (VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -40.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.49 and a high of $13.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 27.41% higher than the price target low of $10.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is -7.94% and -26.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.99 million and changing -5.77% at the moment leaves the stock -32.61% off its SMA200. VALE registered -36.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.53.

The stock witnessed a -20.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.35%, and is 12.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 9.95% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 71149 employees, a market worth around $43.67B and $29.11B in sales. and $29.11B in sales Fwd P/E is 5.41. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.80% and -43.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $7.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

475 institutions hold shares in Vale S.A. (VALE), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 19.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.57B, and float is at 3.99B with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 19.05% of the Float.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -24.01% down over the past 12 months. BHP Group (BBL) is -39.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.8% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.