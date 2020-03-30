Unsafe At Current Price? – AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are -50.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.70% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +84.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.73% down YTD and -50.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.85% and -40.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Wedbush recommended the AMC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 24, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the AMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.55. The forecasts give the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.0% or -260.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -750.00% in the current quarter to -$1.1, up from the -$1.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.72, down -8.20% from -$1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$4.86 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 406,771 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 66,507. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 400,010 and 66,507 in purchases and sales respectively.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG), on the other hand, is trading around $7.76 with a market cap of $2.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.25 and spell out a less modest performance – a -7.03% return.

Let us briefly look at the NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$7.56 million. This represented a 200.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $81.0 million while total current assets were at $150.34 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.13 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 83 times at NovaGold Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 1,990,348 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,631,956 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 89.21M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 23.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.30% with a share float percentage of 239.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaGold Resources Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.51 million shares worth more than $219.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 7.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.06 million and represent 6.70% of shares outstanding.