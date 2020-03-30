Unsafe At Current Price? – Element Solutions Inc (ESI), Wipro Limited (WIT)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) shares are -31.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.84% or -$0.32 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +49.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.05% down YTD and -30.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.32% and -22.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2019, Barclays recommended the ESI stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 18, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $8.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.71. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.9.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.9, down -2.10% from $0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,032,536 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,054,388. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,757,507 and 12,861,823 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dorman Carey J., a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 500 shares worth $3490.0 at $6.98 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 500 ESI shares valued at $3265.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $6.53 per share. Dorman Carey J. (Chief Financial Officer) bought 1,500 shares at $6.59 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $9885.0 while ASHKEN IAN G H, (Director) bought 50,000 shares on Mar 09 for $446000.0 with each share fetching $8.92.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.97 with a market cap of $15.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wipro Limited (WIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $249.0 million. This represented a 88.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.17 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.37 billion from $11.08 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.32 billion while total current assets were at $7.42 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.21 billion, significantly higher than the $1.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $968.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 79.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.40% with a share float percentage of 1.69B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wipro Limited having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.0 million shares worth more than $67.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.64 million and represent 17.08% of shares outstanding.