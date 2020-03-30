Unsafe At Current Price? – Fiserv Inc. (FISV), Adient plc (ADNT)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are -18.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.83% or -$3.74 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.87% down YTD and -19.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.90% and -13.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Rosenblatt recommended the FISV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 27, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the FISV stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $93.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $131.46. The forecasts give the Fiserv Inc. stock a price target range of $152.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $88.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.19% or -6.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.90% in the current quarter to $1.05, up from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.9, up 4.80% from $4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 94 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,614,013 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,340,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 155,889 and 302,422 in purchases and sales respectively.

YABUKI JEFFERY W, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $3.08 million at $123.20 per share on Feb 19. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 20,000 FISV shares valued at $1.61 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $80.36 per share. Simons Doyle (Director) sold 13,728 shares at $122.50 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $1.68 million while YABUKI JEFFERY W, (Chairman and CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Jan 15 for $2.96 million with each share fetching $118.58.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), on the other hand, is trading around $9.17 with a market cap of $660.79M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Adient plc (ADNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADNT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $165.0 million. This represented a 95.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.94 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.78 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.36 billion from $10.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $239.0 million, significantly higher than the -$128.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $148.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Adient plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 431,781 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,832 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 821.63k shares after the latest sales, with 110.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adient plc having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.56 million shares worth more than $224.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.81 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.